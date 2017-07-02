The Blended Burger Project™ is back and better than ever.

We invite past and new Blended Burger Project™ participants to join a movement that strives to make burgers better by blending ground meat with chopped mushrooms, creating an incredibly delicious patty that’s healthier for your guests and more sustainable for the planet.



This year, we’ve made some adjustments to make your Blended Burger Project™ experience even better! Here's how it works:

1. Sign up here!

2. Create your Blended Burger by blending at least 25 percent fresh and chopped cultivated mushrooms into your burger patty. Learn more about The Blend here.

3. Send a high-res photo of your Blended Burger dish to Michelle Santoro at blendedburger@jamesbeard.org for use in the online voting gallery.

4. Spread the word about the contest and your Blended Burger by creating buzz on social media. Encourage your guests to post your Blended Burger on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Promote the #BlendedBurgerProject and #contest hashtags and voting instructions on a chalkboard displayed in the restaurant.

5. Menu the dish throughout the promotion period, which is Memorial Day through July 31, 2017.

6. Ask your customers to vote for your Blended Burger right here on jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject.

To thank them for their dedication to the project, the five (5) chefs with the most online votes will win a trip to the historic James Beard House in New York City where they will showcase their blended burgers at an exclusive event in 2018.



You'll be able to see which Blended Burgers are receiving the most votes, so be sure to check back often. (Read the official contest rules.)



NEW: Customers who vote for their favorite blended burger online will also be entered to win an expenses paid trip for two to the 2018 Blended Burger event at the James Beard House. (Read the official sweepstakes rules.)

“Shortly after the debut of our Blended Burger, we had lines of people eager to try it—some patrons coming in almost every single day. In the end, our little 30 seat (48 if you count outside) restaurant made over 2,000 burgers in the 2 months!” – Chef Toni Elkhouri, Cedar’s Café (2016 BBP winner), Melbourne, FL

